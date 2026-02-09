Who is Zoeia Karim? Skincare Expert who won heart of rapper Talha Anjum

KARACHI – Pakistani ace rapper and Spotify’s top artist Talha Anjum is making headlines along with Zoeia Karim, a lesser-known girl who tied the knot with a Karachi-based songwriter.

For the unversed, Zoeia is a skin specialist, product formulator, and designer whose work is driven by a deep passion for skincare science. She describes herself as a true skin enthusiast, who takes keen interest in skin anatomy, innovative treatments, and unique ingredients such as snail mucin and bee venom. Her dedication to skin health and aesthetics has earned her recognition in both professional and digital spaces.

Zoeia holds an impressive educational background. She got her Master’s degree in Public Health from Imperial College London between September 2021 and October 2022, where she also served as the Senior Representative of the Pakistan Society. Her research focused on the effectiveness and safety of therapeutic strategies.

She expanded her creative skill set with a diploma in Graphic Design from the Istituto Europeo di Design in mid-2023. Prior to that, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences from Royal Holloway, University of London, graduating in 2021.

Zoeia Karim recently came into the public spotlight following her engagement to Talha Anjum, one of Pakistan’s most popular rappers and a core member of the celebrated music duo Young Stunners. Known for his powerful lyrics and distinctive rap style, Talha has built a massive fan base over the past decade, establishing himself as a leading figure in Pakistan’s music scene.

The couple got engaged in a private yet graceful ceremony held in Karachi on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The intimate gathering was attended by close family members and friends. Talha Anjum opted for a timeless grey three-piece suit, while Zoeia turned heads in a lavender saree that quickly gained attention online for its refined elegance.

Videos from the celebration captured warm moments, including one touching clip of a henna artist writing “Zoya” and “Talha Anjum” on the palms of the rapper’s mother, which resonated deeply with fans. Friends and fellow artists were also seen celebrating the joyous occasion.

Despite his fiery public persona, the engagement pictures reveal a gentler, joyful side of the artist. Fans across Pakistan and beyond have flooded social media with prayers, congratulations, and heartfelt wishes as Talha Anjum and Zoeia Karim begin this new chapter of their lives together.