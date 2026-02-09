Karachi zoo entry fees abolished for THESE citizens

KARACHI – The entry fee to Karachi’s zoo has been waived for special children, Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced on Monday.

He has issued immediate instructions to zoo officials to implement the change.

Speaking about the initiative, Murtaza Wahab emphasized that special children are an invaluable asset to society, and it is the community’s responsibility to support them.

He further added that the Sindh government is running various programs aimed at providing employment, skills, and awareness for special children.

In addition to this, Wahab highlighted that providing modern education, assistive tools, and an appropriate curriculum for special children remains a top priority for the provincial government.

This decision to waive the zoo entry fee is part of a broader effort to ensure inclusion and equal opportunities for special children in Karachi.

The Karachi Zoo, spread over an area of 43 acres, is one of the ancient and biggest Zoo in Pakistan, functioning under the umbrella of Recreation, Department, KMC, established as back as in 1870.

People can visit Karachi Zoo between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM. However, the entrance fee for Karachi Zoo stands at Rs30 per person.