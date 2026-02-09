Pakistan announces Fitrana, Fidyah amounts for Ramadan 2026

ISLAMABAD – The Islamic Ideology Council of Pakistan has announced the rates for Zakat al-Fitr (Fitrana) and Fidyah, which is paid for skipping a fast, for the year 2026.

According to the Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council, Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the minimum amount for both Fitrana and Fidyah for this year has been set at Rs300 per person.

The rates for Fitrana and Fidyah vary depending on the type of foodstuff. For barely, it has been fixed at Rs1,100 while it is Rs1,600 for dates, Rs3,800 for raisins and Rs5,400 for dried figs (Maniqah).

For wheat, the Fidyah for 30 days of fasting will be Rs9,000, while for barley, it will be Rs33,000.

The Fidyah for dates will be Rs48,000, for raisins Rs114,000, and for dried figs (Maniqah), it will be Rs162,000.

For government-supplied flour, the Fidyah for 30 days of fasting will be Rs6,000, while the Zakat al-Fitr and Fidyah per person will be Rs200 when using government flour.

Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi also emphasized that Zakat al-Fitr is an obligatory charity for every Muslim, including men, women, and children.

Furthermore, in cases of deliberately breaking a fast, the atonement is to either fast for 60 consecutive days or feed 60 needy individuals two meals a day.