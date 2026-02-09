Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder jets gain strong attention at Riyadh defense exhibition

ISLAMABAD – JF-17 Thunder fighter jet of Pakistan has captured significant attention at the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event, which gathers defense leaders, military officials, manufacturers, and international delegations, serves as a major platform for arms exporters to showcase their latest technologies and forge new deals in light of growing global security concerns.

This year, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder stood out among the fighter jets exhibited by major military powers, including the US and Saudi Arabia. The aircraft has reportedly piqued the interest of defense professionals and visitors alike, reaffirming its credibility and operational potential on the global stage.

“At the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh, the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder has attracted strong interest from visitors and defense experts, standing out among fighter jets displayed by the US, Saudi Arabia and other countries,” state broadcaster Pakistan Television reported.

Pakistan’s participation in the exhibition comes amid ongoing defense talks with over a dozen countries, with some negotiations reportedly at an advanced stage. These discussions involve the sale of JF-17 Thunder jets, which Pakistan co-produces with China, alongside other defense technologies such as drones, training aircraft, and weaponry.

The growing interest in the JF-17 is attributed to its enhanced combat reputation, which was solidified during the Pakistan-India military confrontation in May 2025.

This conflict provided the aircraft with real-world operational visibility, boosting its profile and increasing its appeal to prospective buyers.

Pakistan’s defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia has also expanded in recent years, with a mutual defense pact signed last year, and ongoing talks for further agreements, including those potentially involving Turkiye.