Lahore Weather Update: Chill deepens as Clouds tighten grip in Punjab capital

LAHORE – Lahore city woke up under blanket of clouds as thick cluster of clouds settled on the horizon, while people saw moderate sunlight at noon. As sun continues its struggle to break through the overcast sky and spread its warmth, cool winds sweeping through the streets have tightened winter’s grip, bringing chill to the air.

Lahore Weather

The temperature in the city has been recorded at 11-13°C, with humidity levels at 75 percent, intensifying the cold feel. According to forecasts, the maximum temperature may rise to 22°C, while the minimum could drop to 10°C, keeping residents on edge as the day unfolds.

Adding to the wintry atmosphere, winds are blowing at a speed of 5 kmph, maintaining chill. Met Department reports that captivating game of hide-and-seek between the sun and clouds will continue throughout the day. Despite the heavy cloud cover, officials have ruled out any chance of rain.

However, weather is not the only concern gripping the city. Punjab capital has once again topped pollution rankings, with dangerously high pollution index of 282, ringing alarm bells for public health and environmental safety.

PMD issued important update, with most districts of Balochistan experiencing cold weather, as skies remaining partly to completely cloudy. The outlook turns more intense for several regions, as rain is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah, while snowfall is likely over the mountainous areas, raising concerns about travel disruptions and severe cold.

As clouds dominate the skies, temperatures fluctuate, and pollution reaches alarming levels, the weather narrative across the country remains intense, demanding caution, preparedness, and vigilance from citizens.