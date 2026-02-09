Islamabad Weather Update: Met Office forecasts rain, hailstorm in twin cities, parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert, predicting heavy snowfall in the mountainous regions of Balochistan, as well as rain and hailstorms in Islamabad and parts of Azad Kashmir.

According to the department, the weather will remain cold across most of Balochistan, with partial to overcast skies.

In particular, areas like Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah are expected to experience rainfall and snowfall in higher altitudes.

A significant snowstorm is also expected in Azad Kashmir, with heavy snowfall predicted for the 9th and 10th of February.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Azad Kashmir has issued an emergency alert due to the risk of landslides, slippery mountain roads, and road blockages as a result of the inclement weather.

The areas of Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, and Poonch are likely to be the most affected.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, cities like Zhob, Musa Khel, Mastung, Kalat, Turbat, Chaghi, Gwadar, and Kharan are also expected to receive rain.

Temperature-wise, Quetta recorded a minimum of 0°C, while Kalat saw a low of -1°C. Ziarat also saw temperatures dip to -1°C. Other regions such as Zhob recorded 4°C, while in southern Balochistan, Turbat saw temperatures at 16°C. Coastal areas like Gwadar and Jiwani recorded 13°C and 15°C, respectively.