Punjab Tourism inaugurates Kallar Kahar Museum
LAHORE – Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism and PHA Mr. Asif Mehmood has inaugurated the Kallar Kahar Museum. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Mehmood said that Kalar Kahar is having potential of tourism and by opening of Kalar Kahar Museum tourist flux will be increased in the area. 

The advisor further stated that the Punjab government intends to set up museums at major tourist sites across the province in the near future.

DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill said that the construction of Kallar Kahar Museum had commenced in 2008-09. The project faced numerous delays due to non-recruitment of staff. Now essential staff has been appointed and after the inauguration, museum is open for general public to visit. Three galleries have been established in the museum. Moreover, office accommodation as well as residences for officer and staff is also provided. This museum will provide information about the history to the visitors.

Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta said that three galleries namely “Fossils Gallery”, “Indus & Gandhara Gallery” and “Miscellaneous Gallery” have been established. Fossils displayed in the museum relate to millions of years old. Similarly, items displayed in Indus & Gandhara Galleries relate to 7000BC to 1500BC, pre and pro to historic and 1st Century AD to 7th Century AD. Collection of coins ranges from 5th Century BC to today. 

“Beside this, Ethnological material, Jewelry, Armory, utensils and traditional items of District Chakwal are also displayed in third gallery,” he added. 

