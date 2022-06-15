Heroic Pakistani tanker driver nominated for civil gallantry award
Web Desk
09:06 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Heroic Pakistani tanker driver nominated for civil gallantry award
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the civil award Tamgha-e-Shujaat for Faisal Baloch – the heroic driver who took the fuming oil tanker away from a populated area in Quetta.

Reports in local media said the heroic tanker driver, who saved countless lives, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad.

The premier said it was a pleasure to meet and nominate Faisal for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery. He called him a real-life hero as he risked his own life to save that of countless others.

Baloch was earlier awarded a shield, a certificate, and a cash prize on behalf of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Army's Corps HQ in Quetta.

Faisal rose to fame after saving people’s lives in the country’s southwestern region. He drove a burning tanker away from a populated area on the Qambrani road when the vehicle caught fire at a fuel station.

The hero driver also recalled the horrifying moments, saying he thought the oil tanker will explode and he will die. He however mentioned that saving human lives was paramount important.

Faisal took the burning vehicle around two kilometers from the densely populated area while passersby urged him to stop the vehicle and jump as thick black smoke was rising from the tanker.

More From This Category
Pakistan to export cement to US for the first ...
08:11 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
US Consul General Lahore welcomes new cohort of ...
07:48 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz extends birthday greetings to Chinese ...
06:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to ...
06:03 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Awais Laghari presents Rs3.2tr Punjab budget in ...
05:23 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
ECP shares list of assets owned by PM Shehbaz, FM ...
04:49 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adidas announces limited edition sneakers in collaboration with Dubai based Pakistani ...
09:47 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr