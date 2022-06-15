Heroic Pakistani tanker driver nominated for civil gallantry award
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the civil award Tamgha-e-Shujaat for Faisal Baloch – the heroic driver who took the fuming oil tanker away from a populated area in Quetta.
Reports in local media said the heroic tanker driver, who saved countless lives, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House in Islamabad.
The premier said it was a pleasure to meet and nominate Faisal for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery. He called him a real-life hero as he risked his own life to save that of countless others.
It was a pleasure to meet and nominate Faisal Baloch for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery. A real-life hero, he risked his own life to save that of countless others. I commend his selfless act of courage. pic.twitter.com/v2dddOhs1g— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 15, 2022
Baloch was earlier awarded a shield, a certificate, and a cash prize on behalf of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Army's Corps HQ in Quetta.
Faisal rose to fame after saving people’s lives in the country’s southwestern region. He drove a burning tanker away from a populated area on the Qambrani road when the vehicle caught fire at a fuel station.
The hero driver also recalled the horrifying moments, saying he thought the oil tanker will explode and he will die. He however mentioned that saving human lives was paramount important.
Faisal took the burning vehicle around two kilometers from the densely populated area while passersby urged him to stop the vehicle and jump as thick black smoke was rising from the tanker.
