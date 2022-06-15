Adidas announces limited edition sneakers in collaboration with Dubai based Pakistani restaurant

In an exciting joint venture, the global footwear Adidas announced a limited-edition sneaker dedicated to a Pakistani restaurant in UAE.

The development has left sneakerheads in a frenzy as top footwear brand has collaborated with Pakistani restaurant Ravi. The sneakers will be available after June 23 and they will be part of a collection of shoes honouring legendary eateries in 11 locations around the globe.

Superstar Ravi, designed in green and white in reference to the Pakistani heritage of the restaurant’s owners, is an addition to the Adidas Originals Superstar series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas DXB (@adidasdxb)

The custom sneakers feature the restaurant’s top six dishes including mutton Peshawari, chicken biryani, chicken tikka, daal fry, karak chai and Punjabi lassi. It comes in a limited-edition special packaging imitating a takeaway-style box.

Adidas joined hands with Pakistani eatery to celebrate community-focused culinary hotspots in cities worldwide as part of the recently-launched ‘adilicious’ campaign.

The restaurant owner felt humbled to see so diverse cultures coming together to celebrate our traditions and roots through food. He told that a publication that they are in business for the last 4 decades serving different generations.

Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes ... 03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021 The mango craze in the United Arab Emirates is legendary considering the small, golden treats with honey sweetness is ...

The famous eatery that is now making waves has been famous not only among the local community and tourists but celebrities as well, including famous rapper Snoop Dog.