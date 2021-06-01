Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes delivered in a Lamborghini

The mango craze in the United Arab Emirates is legendary considering the small, golden treats with honey sweetness is entirely the pride of place for Pakistanis and the Arabs love to devour the fruits.

While Dubai residents flock to get a hand on the authentic Pakistani produce, some can now avail themselves of the luxury by sitting tight at home and wait for their mangoes to be delivered in a supercar like a Lamborghini.

'Mangoes in a Lamborghini' is a marketing campaign by the Pakistan Super Market in Dubai. As part of the campaign, customers can ask for their favourite fruit from a diverse list of options that will be delivered in a Lambo, with a minimum order of three boxes. Considering on a first come first serve basis, the mangoes will be delivered in 150 Dirhams.

When the DHS 150 delivery arrives, the customer gets a short joyride in the Rs 50 million supercar. The campaign was introduced last year and became an instant hit.

The managing director at Pakistan Super Market Dubai Jhanzeb Yaseen told the *Khaleej Times* he will launch the 'Mangoes in Lamborghini' service on June 1 in Dubai and his intention is to spread the message of love.

Further, he said they delivered around 1,100 boxes last year through this seasonal Lamborghini service. They have already received a number of enquiries for mango delivery through the supercar this year.

"For many kids, it was the first time they were experiencing this and riding in a Lamborghini," Yaseen said.

Delving into details, the upbeat campaign has an elaborate concept behind it that there are no additional charges for the special delivery vehicle. "We have decided not to raise the prices this year even though the expenses and logistics costs continue to rise. Even our Lamborghini delivery service is free for all," he said.

Speaking about Pakistani mangoes, he said they are a global favourite, while langra, sindhiri, anwar rattole and chaunsa are some of the most loved kinds. "The most demanded mango variety is definitely chaunsa. As we all know that mango is known as the king of fruits, so chaunsa known as king of mangoes," he said.