South Korean envoy calls on CNS Amjad Niazi to discuss regional security, cooperation (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of South Korea Mr. Suh Sangpyo called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security, Pakistan Navy’s Spokesperson said Tuesday.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations, and maritime security in the region during the one-on-one meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region.

Earlier, CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College, Karachi to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the defense of Pakistan.

Pakistan Naval Chief emphasized keeping abreast with emerging trends to deal with a dynamic security environment.