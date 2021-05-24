Five policemen injured in brawl with Navy personnel in Karachi

KARACHI – Five policemen were injured in a brawl with personnel of the Pakistan Navy at Hawk's Bay on Sunday.

According to the police, the fight erupted when a Pakistan Navy officer tried to enter the Hawk's Bay area along with his family despite a ban on entry to the tourist resort.

All tourist places are closed in Sindh in line with the SOPs aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

A video circulating on social media shows armed navy personnel thrashing the police officials deployed at the entrance to Hawk’s Bay to stop people from entering the beach.

Media reports say the navy officer, whose identity is not known yet, came in a private car, but the policemen on duty at the entrance did not allow him to enter the Hawk's Bay area due to coronavirus restrictions.

پولیس اور نیوی کے اہلکاروں میں لڑائی کے باعث کئی اہلکار زخمی، واقعہ PS موچکو چیک پوسٹ پر پیش آیا جو سندھ اور بلوچستان کا بارڈر ایریا ہے. واقعہ افسر کی فیملی کو روکنے پر پیش آیا! ان کے خلاف قانون کو ضرور حرکت میں آنا چاہیے۔#BreakingNews #Balochistan #Navy #Pakistan #Police #ISPR pic.twitter.com/jN613O1NgZ — Kazim Hussain Channa🇵🇰 (@kazimhc19) May 24, 2021

The Navy officer went back and a group of navy personnel reached the place after a short while. They beat up the policemen on duty at the Hawk's Bay entrance and left five of them injured.

A police official received a head injury when he was hit with the butt of a gun. No case has been registered so far.

Police say they are investigating Sunday's incident and responsibility would be fixed on completion of the investigation.