Five policemen injured in brawl with Navy personnel in Karachi
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 24 May, 2021
Five policemen injured in brawl with Navy personnel in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Five policemen were injured in a brawl with personnel of the Pakistan Navy at Hawk's Bay on Sunday.

According to the police, the fight erupted when a Pakistan Navy officer tried to enter the Hawk's Bay area along with his family despite a ban on entry to the tourist resort.

All tourist places are closed in Sindh in line with the SOPs aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

A video circulating on social media shows armed navy personnel thrashing the police officials deployed at the entrance to Hawk’s Bay to stop people from entering the beach.

Media reports say the navy officer, whose identity is not known yet, came in a private car, but the policemen on duty at the entrance did not allow him to enter the Hawk's Bay area due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Navy officer went back and a group of navy personnel reached the place after a short while. They beat up the policemen on duty at the Hawk's Bay entrance and left five of them injured.

A police official received a head injury when he was hit with the butt of a gun. No case has been registered so far.

Police say they are investigating Sunday's incident and responsibility would be fixed on completion of the investigation. 

Karachi designer, sons hurt badly in knife attack ... 09:34 PM | 18 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital are after a man who stabbed local designer Rizwan Muazzam and his two sons with ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia announces free-of-cost extension in ...
08:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL6 due to lower back ...
07:13 PM | 24 May, 2021
New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's ...
07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021
Pakistan, US national security advisers agree to ...
06:33 PM | 24 May, 2021
No one will be promoted without exams this year, ...
06:03 PM | 24 May, 2021
North Air – New airline launched to boost ...
05:51 PM | 24 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's Princess Latifa alive
07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr