British PM Boris Johnson to marry fiancee Symonds in 'July 2020'

10:17 PM | 24 May, 2021
British PM Boris Johnson to marry fiancee Symonds in 'July 2020'
Share

Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, will marry his fiancee, Carrie Symonds, in July 2022 as he has reportedly sent save-the-date cards to family and friends, international media reported.

The couple, which is the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street, got engaged in 2019 but they put off the marriage plans due to coronavirus pandemic.

This will be Johnson third marriage, while it will be the first for 33-year-old Symonds.

The venue for the event is unknown but reports said it could be held at the prime minister’s Buckinghamshire residence, Chequers, Port Lympne safari park in Kent or somewhere in Italy.

However, a source told the Sun: “It would be nice for Chequers to be in the news for happy reasons for once.”

The paper added the location of the event would remain secret but the save-the-date cards were for Saturday 30 July.

Announcements about the engagement of the couple and pregnancy of Symonds were made in February last year.

The same month, the prime minister had divorced his estranged wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he has two daughters and two sons.

Johnson had also married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

Symonds’ and Johnson’s son was born in April 2020.

British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to ... 02:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2020

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, PA Media ...

More From This Category
British woman dies of blood clotting after ...
09:04 PM | 24 May, 2021
Saudi Arabia announces free-of-cost extension in ...
08:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's ...
07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021
Bangladesh drops ‘except Israel’ from ...
05:06 PM | 24 May, 2021
British-Pakistani boxing coach named ‘Hometown ...
12:14 PM | 24 May, 2021
Owner of Gaza building housing media to move ICC ...
10:41 PM | 23 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's Princess Latifa alive
07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr