British PM Boris Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, PA Media reported.

A spokesman for the couple said: "The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning." The spokesman added that both mother and child are doing very well after the birth of a “healthy baby boy”.

Several British politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple. "So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!," Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.

Mr Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for Covid-19. The British prime minister was treated for the disease, which he said had threatened his life, in an intensive care unit.

Ms Symonds had shown symptoms of the virus while pregnant but recovered swiftly. The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Mr Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

