11:48 PM | 24 May, 2021
Pakistan to implement single national curriculum from August this year
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly was informed that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students of Grade Pre-1 to V will be implemented throughout the country from August this year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Profession Training Wajiha Akrm announced it during a question/answer session. She said all the federating units have been taken on board in preparing the SNC.

She said in the second phase, the SNC for Grade 6 to 8 will be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24.

She said SNC is aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all classes of people; besides, ensuring national harmony and cohesion to build one nation.

