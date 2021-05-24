Pakistan to implement single national curriculum from August this year
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly was informed that the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students of Grade Pre-1 to V will be implemented throughout the country from August this year.
Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Profession Training Wajiha Akrm announced it during a question/answer session. She said all the federating units have been taken on board in preparing the SNC.
She said in the second phase, the SNC for Grade 6 to 8 will be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24.
She said SNC is aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all classes of people; besides, ensuring national harmony and cohesion to build one nation.
