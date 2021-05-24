New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's Princess Latifa alive
DUBAI – Two pictures of Princess Latifa, daughter of the Dubai ruler, have appeared on Instagram, months after the United Nations asked for proof that the Emirati royal was still alive.
Earlier in February, the UN Human Rights Office asked for evidence about the daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, after the BBC broadcast a video shot by Latifa saying she was being held captive and feared for her life.
The 35-year-old daughter of Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed has not been seen in public since a failed attempt to flee Dubai in March 2018.
One photo posted on Saturday night on a public Instagram account appears to show the young royal with a woman, with the caption: “Lovely food at Bice Mare with Latifa earlier.” Bice Mare is a restaurant in downtown Dubai.
Another picture was posted on the same account earlier this week that showed Latifa sitting at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates (MoE) along with two other women.
“Lovely evening at MoE with friends,” the caption reads.
Latifa drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai. Later, she was captured off the coast of India by special forces and taken back to Dubai.
