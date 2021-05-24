Nausheen Shah takes Umer Sayeed to cleaners after snide comment

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah has proved time and again that she is bold and beautiful. With her impeccable acting skills and gorgeous looks, the 36-year-old actress has been in showbiz for over two decades now.

Moreover, her ability to call a spade a spade has often landed her into the limelight and this time is no exception either. Shah shared her two cents on the societal pressure of getting married but some people disagreed with her statement.

Addressing the pressure she faces as a single woman living in Pakistan, the actress got brutally honest and said, “This happens only in this f****** country. If you are not married your mother will remind you of it every day. Shaadi karlo, shaadi karlo, nahi karni shaadi bhae, muaf kardo, jaan choro (‘Get married, get married,’ I don’t want to get married, please forgive me, lay off).”

As soon as her Instagram story spread on the internet, the keyboard warriors jumped into action. While some people were able to relate to her agitation, others accused her of maligning Pakistan and shamed her lifestyle choices.

Ace courtier Umar Sayeed jumped onto the bandwagon of her critics and passed a snide comment.

"Yeah when you're unable to get married despite all the efforts, this is what you end up saying to save your reputation," he said.

Amid the heated debate, things escalated as Shah slammed the designer and replied,

"Now you will tell me what to say and when to stop. Allah maaf keray you are a gay, ap toh shaadi kerne kay qabal he nhi ho. So please next time think before you speak. Hope I am loud and clear."

Shah’s rant led some public figures to respond condescendingly, leading the entire issue to be blown out of proportion. All criticism aside, Shah was correct that societal pressures in Pakistan need to take a back seat now.

On the work front, Nausheen is being highly praised for her performance in drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-May-2021/nausheen-shah-loses-her-cool-over-aamir-liaquat-s-antics