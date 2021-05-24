Saudi Arabia announces free-of-cost extension in iqama, visas of all expats

The validity of iqamas (residency permits), exit and re-entry visas, as well as visit visas of expatriates, who are unable to travel to the kingdom due travel ban on countries, will be extended until June 2, 2021 free of cost, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.

The Saudi finance minister approved the extension in iqamas and visas at the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The decision is part of the continuous of efforts being taken by the government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them.

According to the SPA, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.

Last month, Saudi Arabia restricted entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from 20 countries including Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

Kingdom announced to resume international flight operations from May 17 except for the 20 countries facing a travel ban. The ban was imposed on people arriving from Pakistan, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia had extended its ban on the arrival of passengers from international flights till May 17 due to novel coronavirus.