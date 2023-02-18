Search

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for collective action to root out menace of terrorism

Web Desk 09:36 AM | 18 Feb, 2023
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Crisis-hit Pakistan on Friday hit with a deadly attack in its largest city which raised questions over the security measures.

Security forces however concluded operation to neutralise all terrorists from the Karachi Police Office building and civil leaders and celebrities come together to condemn the attack including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Turkey on a solidarity visit.

In a statement, Prime Minister strongly denounced the terror attack, stressing collective action to root out terrorism from Pakistan. He underlined the full force of the state to tackle militants amid a sharp uptick in attacks.

PM maintained that such cowardly attacks could not weaken the resolve of the police and law enforcement agencies. Pakistani nation stands with police and security institutions, the premier said, praying for the early recovery of the injured.

He appreciated law enforcers' response for effective action against militants and directed federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to extend full cooperation of centre in the clean-up operation against the TTP attackers.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Sindh Chief Minister, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, and several other leaders condemned the terrorist act.

Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, all militants killed

In a statement, FM Bilawal Bhutto said militants cannot demoralise the nation. He said attacks on security and stability of Pakistan will be dealt with iron hands.

