Honda again increases car prices by up to Rs0.5million; check new rates

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars, the manufacturer of Honda vehicles in Pakistan, jacked up the prices of its vehicles for the third time in two months, with the recent surge being as high as Rs0.55 million.
In a notice sent to its dealers on Friday, the carmaker notified new rates for all of its vehicles. The new prices will come into effect from February 18, 2023.
Honda followed the ongoing trend under which top manufacturers have raised the prices of cars and motorbikes. The company flagged the devaluation of the local currency against dollar, volatile business situation and increase in sales tax as reasons behind the increase.
The price of City MT 1.2L has been hiked from Rs4.32 million to Rs4.57 million, an increase of Rs250,000. BRV CVT is now available at Rs5.94 million after an upward price revision of Rs300,000.
The price of the Civic 1.5 Turbo model saw a hike of Rs480,000 to Rs7.79 million. The car was earlier priced at Rs7.29 million. The rate of the high-end Civic 1.5 Turbo LL CVT has been raised from Rs8.64 million to Rs9.19 million, an increase of Rs0.5 million.
The new car prices are as follows:
Honda has increased its car prices!#pakwheels #honda #honadacarprices #carprices #pricehike pic.twitter.com/SSVOdFIoI4— PakWheels.com (@PakWheels) February 17, 2023
Last month, Honda Atlas increased the prices of its entire line-up by up to Rs550,000. The company then revised the prices of its vehicles for the second time on February 6.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,190
