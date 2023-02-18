Honda again increases car prices by up to Rs0.5million; check new rates

KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars, the manufacturer of Honda vehicles in Pakistan, jacked up the prices of its vehicles for the third time in two months, with the recent surge being as high as Rs0.55 million.

In a notice sent to its dealers on Friday, the carmaker notified new rates for all of its vehicles. The new prices will come into effect from February 18, 2023.

Honda followed the ongoing trend under which top manufacturers have raised the prices of cars and motorbikes. The company flagged the devaluation of the local currency against dollar, volatile business situation and increase in sales tax as reasons behind the increase.

The price of City MT 1.2L has been hiked from Rs4.32 million to Rs4.57 million, an increase of Rs250,000. BRV CVT is now available at Rs5.94 million after an upward price revision of Rs300,000.

The price of the Civic 1.5 Turbo model saw a hike of Rs480,000 to Rs7.79 million. The car was earlier priced at Rs7.29 million. The rate of the high-end Civic 1.5 Turbo LL CVT has been raised from Rs8.64 million to Rs9.19 million, an increase of Rs0.5 million.

The new car prices are as follows:

Last month, Honda Atlas increased the prices of its entire line-up by up to Rs550,000. The company then revised the prices of its vehicles for the second time on February 6.