US condemns Karachi Police Office attack, urges citizens in Pakistan to 'exercise caution'

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – The United States has denounced the terror attack on Karachi Police Office, extending support to crisis-hit Pakistan amid terror resurgence.

Washington responded to the attack as law enforcers in port city retake their headquarters after it was attacked by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan after several hours and killed all militants.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in a statement, slammed violence, calling it not any solution to problems. Expressed grief and condolences to the families of the Karachi police attack, the US issued a travel advisory for its citizens.

In its advisory, Washington directed its citizen to remain alert while visiting the affected area.

The US Embassy in the country’s federal capital said, “We advise US citizens to take extra precautions, avoid traveling to the affected area and inform friends and family about their safety.”

The covert attack draws widespread condemnation; the Consul General of Germany and other foreign dignitaries also condemned the attack. He offered condolences to martyrs and wished a quick recovery for the injured.