US backs Pakistan’s right to safeguard itself from terrorism

WASHINGTON – The United States has reiterated that Pakistan has the right to defend itself from terrorism as the South Asian country suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.

US spokesperson commented on the matter as Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan may target TTP militants in Afghanistan if the Taliban-led government did not take any action against them.

During the weekly presser, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price responded to questions about Pakistan’s right to safeguard itself amid terror resurgence.

He said Washington is aware of the recent statement by the Pakistani National Security Committee, admitting that Pakistani people suffered tremendously from terror attacks, and the country has full right to defend itself from terrorism.

He further called on Taliban-led government to uphold the commitment they made against terror groups. ‘These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfill to date,’ Mr. Price said, adding that it has been repeatedly said that there will be a response from the US.

He continued saying that the Taliban made commitments to the international community, and more importantly to their people. We care the most about those pledges, reprimanding the human rights situation in the war-torn nation.

The US will respond in a way that registers our strong condemnation while continuing to support the Afghan people, he added while mentioning not to do anything that could further imperil the humanitarian well-being of the Afghan citizens.