PM Shehbaz visits flood-hit Balochistan today to review rehabilitation process

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in the southwestern region of Balochistan today on Wednesday to review the rehabilitation process after unprecedented floods wreak havoc in the region.

Reports in local media said the premier will interact with flood victims and will review the needed measures for the rehabilitation of people as the region is hit by extremely cold weather.

During the day-long visit, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial authorities will brief PM and the top officials about restoration measures taken in the flood-hit areas.

Earlier, PM called reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas a major challenge for the cash-strapped country as massive floods inflicted losses worth billions.

He also vowed to work resolutely till every single person affected by floods is rehabilitated.

PM has visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan region several times since August, reviewing the restoration work while he also distributed newly built houses to flood victims last month.