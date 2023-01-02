Search

Afghan Taliban hits back at Pakistan’s Interior Minister over TTP statement

Web Desk 01:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Source: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (Facebook) and social media

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan strongly reacted to Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement about targeting sanctuaries of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the war-torn nation.

In a quick response, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said no one will be allowed to conduct an attack in Afghanistan, maintaining Kabul wanted good relations with Islamabad and urged Pakistani officials to speak with caution on the issue.

The official called on Pakistan to share its reservations with the Afghan government. He said no country has the right to attack the territory of another nation, adding that no law in the world allowed such aggression.

Afghan security forces hold the authority to take action on complaints, he added.

Meanwhile, Afghan Defense Ministry termed Rana Sanaullah’s statement ‘baseless and provocative’, urging to resolve matters through dialogue.

Taliban officials respond as Pakistani Interior minister in a recent interview said Islamabad may target outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in a neighboring country if their government does not take action.

Tensions between the two sides soaring as TTP has claimed credit for plotting much of the violence in northwestern Pakistan while the group's top leadership and commanders have taken shelter in Afghanistan.

Last month, TTP militants carried out scores of attacks in which dozens of people mostly security forces personnel were martyred.

TTP thanks Pakistani delegation for Afghanistan visit but ‘is not tired of Jihad’

