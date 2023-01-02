IHC approves Azam Swati's bail in controversial tweets case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Azam Swati, in the controversial tweet case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq announced the reserved verdict, granting bail to the defiant politician against surety bonds of Rs200,000.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its judgment on the petition of 74-year-old politician.

Justice Amir Farooq presided over today’s hearing with the senator's counsel and other PTI leaders present in the court.

During the hearing, Swati's advocate Babar Awan maintained that Sindh, and Balochistan High Courts have closed the cases against his client, and presented the FIR before the court and pointed out that he had never seen an FIR wherein the time and place of occurrence were not mentioned.

More to follow...