Saudi Arabia gets its first batch of woman train drivers

JEDDAH – Amid a series of reforms in Saudi Arabia, women have started driving the Makkah-Madinah Haramain Express Train.
A report in Saudi Gazette revealed that the first batch of 32 female drivers of the Haramain Express Train is fully trained to operate one of the fastest trains in the world.
The Saudi Railway celebrated the recent historic moment with a cinematic montage, showing women getting instructions from trainers and sharing their experiences with the world.
The women also cheered the feat to become the first female train drivers in the Middle East, saying transporting pilgrims and visitors gives them the motivation to work with great care.
32 قائدة سعودية ينطلقن بأقصى سرعة لتحقيق حلمهن الكبير في قيادة أحد أسرع قطارات العالم ليكنّ بذلك أولى دفعات #قائدات_قطار_الحرمين_السريع . pic.twitter.com/zWGA5DbsuT— الخطوط الحديدية السعودية | SAR (@SARSaudiRailway) January 1, 2023
Earlier, a job advert to recruit less than three dozen loco drivers attracted 28,000 applicants as working opportunities for women doubled in the last five years under Kingdom’s vision 2030 which aims to reduce dependence on oil.
In 2017, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had announced drastic changes as women were allowed to drive cars for the first time.
Kingdom also deployed female security officers on duty in holy sites to look after the worshippers and pilgrims and ensure that all precautionary measures are followed inside the Grand mosque.
