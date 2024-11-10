Snow and hail hit Saudi Arabia’s desert for the first time

In a remarkable and unprecedented event, the vast desert of Saudi Arabia has transformed into a winter spectacle, covered in snow for the first time in recorded history. The rare snowfall was reported in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jawf region, blanketing the arid landscape in a layer of snow and creating a stunning winter scene.

The National Center of Meteorology in the United Arab Emirates explained that the unusual weather phenomenon was driven by low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea, leading to significant drops in temperature. This unexpected chill is a stark contrast to the region’s typical climate, where temperatures can soar as high as 55 degrees Celsius.

The unusual cold spell also brought thunderstorms, hail, and rain to parts of Saudi Arabia and neighboring UAE. People across the region expressed astonishment, as this level of cold is rare in the Arabian Peninsula.

In response to the unusual event, some online commentators even wondered whether such phenomena might signify a turning point or the end of times. Nonetheless, meteorologists emphasized that this was a naturally occurring, albeit rare, weather event due to regional atmospheric conditions.

The snow-covered dunes of the Arabian desert have captivated locals and observers alike, marking a moment in history for the usually sweltering landscape.