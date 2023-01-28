Search

Pakistan

Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea hearing underway in Islamabad court

Web Desk 09:14 AM | 28 Jan, 2023
Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea hearing underway in Islamabad court
Source: Hassaan Niazi/Twitter

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital on Saturday resumed hearing on the bail plea filed by senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in the sedition case.

Reports in local media said Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani resumed the hearing, and Chaudhry’s counsel Babar Awan presented the arguments in the case that raised several eyebrows.

Citing the unavailability of records, the court adjourned the hearing till 10 am today.

On Friday, the former ruling party leader was sent to the Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

In the petition, Chaudhry’s counsel maintained that his client was falsely included in the case by the complainant with malafide intention and ulterior motives to harass, pressurize and blackmail him.

Earlier this week, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from his residence in Lahore for allegedly hurling threats at the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Court grants 2-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry in sedition case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

