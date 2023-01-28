Shoaib Malik gets emotional on wife Sania Mirza’s retirement

Sania ignores Malik in her retirement note, adding fuel to divorce rumors
KARACHI – Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza continued to make headlines amid rumours of their separation.
The couple’s refusal to address the matter publicly also garnered a plethora of assumptions giving social media users all the room to churn all kinds of rumours.
Amid the separation rumors, Shoaib Malik gets emotional on his wife Sania Mirza’s retirement from grand slam Tennis as one of the greatest Indian tennis star who appeared in the Australian Open 2023 final on Friday.
Amid the tributes on social media, Sania’s husband Shoaib Malik congratulated her on an unbelievable career, calling her much-needed hope for all the women in sports.
“Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career,” Shoaib wrote, saying “You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong.”
- You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career... pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023
Sania on the other hand, broke into tears during the post-match presentation ceremony. Showering praises on his partner Rohan, she said “I couldn’t think of a better person — he’s one of my best friends and best partners — to finish my career here and to play the final.”
In her emotional note, the tennis star ignored her husband Malik and thanked her parents, sister Anam Mizra and coaches for helping her achieve new heights in sports.
