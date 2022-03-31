Enaam Ahmed becomes first Pakistani to bag top podium in American racing competition
LONDON – Enaam Ahmed has become the first Pakistani to finished second in the opening season of the Indy Pro 2000 series, a mega car racing event held in Florida last month.
The first position was secured by American driver Josh Green, who was only 6 seconds ahead when the chequred flag came out on the streets of St Petersburg.
The 22-year-old-racer, who is also champion of the 2017 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, expressed satisfaction after securing place in top three in the first race of the season.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Race 1 was great with finishing 2nd! I didn’t finish Race 2 unfortunately. Overall a really good weekend showing how strong our pace was in every session. I’m looking forward to fight for the rest of the year”.
Talking to Geo News, he said: “I was the quickest on track in the race but unfortunately, it’s really difficult to pass because it’s a street circuit, but really happy to start the season like this, and also the team gave me a really good car which I'm really happy about and we kept in one piece.”
Enaam, whose parents live in Central London but he lives between UK and USA, has won various race competition across the world from Europe to Japan and New Zealand.
Expressing love for his Pakistani fans, he announced to visit Pakistan soon and will work for the promotion of the game in the country.
