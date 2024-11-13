Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Icc Unveils New Visual Identity For Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the new visual identity for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan in 2025. This fresh branding brings together a blend of cultural and creative elements that symbolize the spirit of the tournament and the host country.

In a video release showcasing the updated look, ICC revealed the Champions Trophy 2025 logo, incorporating typographic elements that enhance its unique identity. Embracing Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, the visual identity draws inspiration from traditional truck art—a prominent art form in Pakistan known for its vibrant colors and intricate designs. This new identity also includes various graphic elements that bring out the distinctive flavor of the event, creating an engaging and culturally resonant brand for the tournament.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 marks the return of the tournament since its last edition in 2017. Cricket fans globally are eagerly anticipating the event, which will once again highlight top-tier international cricket in Pakistan.

Additionally, ICC has announced that the Women’s Champions Trophy will be held in Sri Lanka in 2026, marking another step toward expanding cricket’s footprint in diverse host nations. The new visual identity reflects the ICC’s commitment to celebrating the unique essence of each host country while enhancing the global appeal of the sport.

