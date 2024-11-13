Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Reports of Maryam Nawaz’s cancer diagnosis intensify amid Geneva visit

Reports Of Maryam Nawazs Cancer Diagnosis Intensify Amid Geneva Visit

Reports suggesting that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer have gained momentum, sparking widespread concern and speculation across social media.

Maryam Nawaz recently traveled to Geneva for medical treatment related to a throat condition. She was accompanied by senior Punjab minister Maryam Aurangzeb and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Following her departure, rumors began circulating online, particularly after journalist Mansoor Ali Khan claimed that her visit was prompted by a diagnosis of throat cancer, a statement that alarmed many of her supporters.

Khan stated that her trip was not for a routine check-up but was due to a cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders have dismissed these claims, calling them baseless. They insist that Maryam’s health issues are not as serious as rumored and are merely related to a pre-existing throat condition.

This is not the first time Maryam Nawaz has sought treatment for her throat. She previously visited Geneva during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for similar concerns and underwent surgery. According to reports, prior to leaving for Geneva, Maryam had also consulted doctors at Sharif Medical City Hospital in Lahore.

Reports indicate her condition took an unexpected turn, necessitating immediate travel to Switzerland. Sources close to the family suggest that two years ago, during a thyroid examination, concerns were raised about potential cancer. She recently underwent follow-up tests in Geneva, with results expected in the coming days.

Maryam Nawaz’s health remains a topic of intense public interest, particularly in light of her prominent political role within the PML-N, and her supporters are hopeful for positive news in the coming days.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 279
Euro EUR 295.4 298.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.8 359.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.64 184.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.7 202.1
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 315.3 318.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search