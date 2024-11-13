Reports of Maryam Nawaz’s cancer diagnosis intensify amid Geneva visit

Reports suggesting that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer have gained momentum, sparking widespread concern and speculation across social media.

Maryam Nawaz recently traveled to Geneva for medical treatment related to a throat condition. She was accompanied by senior Punjab minister Maryam Aurangzeb and her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Following her departure, rumors began circulating online, particularly after journalist Mansoor Ali Khan claimed that her visit was prompted by a diagnosis of throat cancer, a statement that alarmed many of her supporters.

Khan stated that her trip was not for a routine check-up but was due to a cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, PML-N leaders have dismissed these claims, calling them baseless. They insist that Maryam’s health issues are not as serious as rumored and are merely related to a pre-existing throat condition.

This is not the first time Maryam Nawaz has sought treatment for her throat. She previously visited Geneva during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for similar concerns and underwent surgery. According to reports, prior to leaving for Geneva, Maryam had also consulted doctors at Sharif Medical City Hospital in Lahore.

Reports indicate her condition took an unexpected turn, necessitating immediate travel to Switzerland. Sources close to the family suggest that two years ago, during a thyroid examination, concerns were raised about potential cancer. She recently underwent follow-up tests in Geneva, with results expected in the coming days.

Maryam Nawaz’s health remains a topic of intense public interest, particularly in light of her prominent political role within the PML-N, and her supporters are hopeful for positive news in the coming days.