Sngpl Unveils Winter Gas Supply Schedule For Punjab And Kpk

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a new winter gas supply schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure consistent household heating and cooking needs during the cold season. This updated timetable, introduced in response to increased seasonal demand, aims to provide consumers with a stable, high-pressure gas supply during specific peak hours.

Effective from November, SNGPL’s winter plan designates three-time slots when gas will be available at full pressure:

Morning: 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Afternoon: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Evening: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SNGPL representatives emphasized that this schedule follows government directives and is intended to improve service reliability across the region. Consumers are encouraged to plan their cooking and heating needs around these designated hours to maximize efficiency. The schedule is expected to ease pressure on the gas supply system, which typically faces challenges due to high demand for heating and hot water in winter.