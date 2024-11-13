Bodour Al Qasimi releases Mommy, a children’s book series celebrating breastfeeding’s role

SHARJAH – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder of Kalimat Group, unveiled her latest literary work, the Mommy series, at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

This heartfelt and insightful collection explores the profound role of breastfeeding in strengthening the emotional connection between mother and child. It also sheds light on its impact on the child’s physical, mental and cognitive development.

Illustrated by Daniela Stamatiadi, the Mommy series captures how a mother’s milk, voice, and touch foster security and well-being in the infant, helping shape their early identity and perception of the world. The collection celebrates the intimate sensory and emotional connections forged during breastfeeding, with titles like Mommy’s Voice, Mommy’s Milk, and Mommy’s Hair, each depicting unique facets of motherhood through vivid art and narrative.

Sheikha Bodour reinterprets traditional portrayals of maternal relationships, illustrating how small gestures lay the foundation for a child’s early understanding of life. Kalimat Group held a special book signing and reading session for Sheikha Bodour, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of parents, children, and book lovers resonating with the series’ universal themes of love and connection.

The Mommy series, supported by the Sharjah Child-Friendly Office, Breastfeeding Friends Society, and Sharjah Health Authority, is a touching celebration of the lifelong influence of maternal care.