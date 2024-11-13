Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bodour Al Qasimi releases Mommy, a children’s book series celebrating breastfeeding’s role

Bodour Al Qasimi Releases Mommy A Childrens Book Series Celebrating Breastfeedings Role

SHARJAH – Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder of Kalimat Group, unveiled her latest literary work, the Mommy series, at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

This heartfelt and insightful collection explores the profound role of breastfeeding in strengthening the emotional connection between mother and child. It also sheds light on its impact on the child’s physical, mental and cognitive development.

Illustrated by Daniela Stamatiadi, the Mommy series captures how a mother’s milk, voice, and touch foster security and well-being in the infant, helping shape their early identity and perception of the world. The collection celebrates the intimate sensory and emotional connections forged during breastfeeding, with titles like Mommy’s Voice, Mommy’s Milk, and Mommy’s Hair, each depicting unique facets of motherhood through vivid art and narrative.

Sheikha Bodour reinterprets traditional portrayals of maternal relationships, illustrating how small gestures lay the foundation for a child’s early understanding of life. Kalimat Group held a special book signing and reading session for Sheikha Bodour, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of parents, children, and book lovers resonating with the series’ universal themes of love and connection.

The Mommy series, supported by the Sharjah Child-Friendly Office, Breastfeeding Friends Society, and Sharjah Health Authority, is a touching celebration of the lifelong influence of maternal care.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 279
Euro EUR 295.4 298.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.8 359.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.64 184.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.7 202.1
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 315.3 318.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search