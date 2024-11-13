Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Alkhidmat Foundation, Japanese govt sign pact to provide clean water in Faisalabad, Okara

LAHORE – In a significant step toward enhancing access to clean drinking water in Pakistan’s industrial regions, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan and the government of Japan formalised a partnership to establish water filtration plants in Faisalabad and Okara.

The signing ceremony was held at the Japanese Embassy in Islamabad, with Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro and Alkhidmat’s Vice President Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas leading the proceedings.

Under the agreement, Japan will fund the installation of seven water filtration plants with a grant of Rs19.5 million.

Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro, speaking at the event, emphasized Japan’s commitment to supporting welfare projects that elevate the quality of life in Pakistan’s underserved areas.

“Through continued community focused initiatives, we aim to bring positive changes in people’s lives” he said, adding that Japan plans to further streamline its support to extend timely aid to Pakistan’s remote communities.

Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation, Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas, thanked the Japanese government for its assistance and assured prompt implementation of the clean water project.

“These seven new plants will soon provide filtered water to thousands of families in Faisalabad and Okara” he noted.

Waqas further highlighted that Alkhidmat has already installed water facilities worth Rs312 million, supplying clean water to over 5.6 million people daily.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

