Is ‘Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation’ operating without PSB approval in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Tariq Pervaiz in hot water over ‘fake Bodybuilding Federation’ claim as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to take action against rogue bodybuilding federation using Pakistan’s name.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) issued nationwide advisory warning all federal and provincial sports bodies against recognizing or cooperating with an unapproved group using the name “Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.”

In official statement, the advisory specifically targets Tariq Pervaiz, who has allegedly been falsely identifying himself as the president of a self-styled bodybuilding federation. The PSB has directed that any correspondence, announcements, or decisions issued by Pervaiz or his organization be rejected by all stakeholders.

PSB emphasized that under its 2022 Constitution, approved by the Federal Cabinet, only those federations that are officially affiliated with the board can be considered National Sports Federations (NSFs). These are the only bodies authorized to use the name “Pakistan” and send national teams to international competitions.

Officials stated that the organization led by Tariq Pervaiz is not recognized by the PSB, and his use of the national title is unauthorized and in direct violation of PSB rules. The board has also warned that any misuse of the country’s name or breach of its constitutional provisions could lead to legal action.

The advisory also sent to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Railways, WAPDA, the Armed Forces, Police, Services Sports Control Board, and the sports boards of all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

PSB spokesperson Khurram Shehzad reiterated the board’s commitment to maintaining transparency and legal governance in the country’s sports sector. He added that any attempts to mislead the public or misrepresent affiliations would not be tolerated under any circumstances.