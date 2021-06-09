PM Imran inaugurates first one-window Ehsaas center in Islamabad
02:58 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas center in capital city.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the initiative which is aimed at ensuring access to all the facilities and services of Ehsaas Program under one roof.

The first center has been established at Sitara Market in sector G-7 of Islamabad.

PM’s aide on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar announced the inauguration of One Window Ehsaas Center. ‘All Ehsaas services can be accessed at one place at the center, a statement reads.

The center also intended to assist Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries whose families receive stipends through Points of Sale (POS) or Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

It also added that ‘all these services at one center can significantly facilitate Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries who previously needed to go to many offices to get their complaints resolved.

Ehsaas One Window initiative comprised six components. The first component is Ehsaas Center while others include a digital information and services platform, a mobile app; a back-office consolidated digital interface, an integrated database, and a uniform and integrated beneficiary targeting policy.

