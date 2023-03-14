Search

COAS Asim Munir visits forward posts at Pak-Afghan border, vows to eliminate terrorism

09:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated the resolve of the Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace.

He said this while interacting with troops during his visit to forward posts at Pak-Afghan border in South Waziristan on Tuesday, according to ISPR.

COAS vowed that sacrifices of martyrs of Pakistan would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of the synergy between various state institutions and in particular the importance of the people of Pakistan towards the collective fight against terrorism.

General Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada in Wana and visited Formation Headquarters where he was briefed about the operational, training and security matters as well as progress on development works being undertaken in the newly merged districts.

He appreciated the counter terrorism efforts of the formation and provision of enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the newly merged districts.

