Unicef Soap For Polio Campaign Illegally Sold In Peshawar Market

PESHAWAR – Anti-Corruption authorities in KP are investigating sale of donated polio campaign goods as soaps meant for polio canpaign were found in Peshawar shops.

At least 200 soap bars donated by UNICEF for Pakistan’s polio eradication campaign, were found being illegally sold in Peshawar’s Faqeerabad market.

The soaps, clearly marked “Not for Sale,” were seized during a raid led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Azimullah Mehsud following a tip-off. The products, originally meant for public distribution under a hygiene initiative tied to the country’s polio program, were reportedly being sold both in the local market and online via Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect also allegedly revealed that additional stock was available and offered to supply another 3,000 bars. He confessed that the soaps were being sold for Rs40–Rs45 per bar, repackaged cheaply, and then distributed to areas including Jalalabad in Afghanistan and various cities in Pakistan such as Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan recently saw new polio cases, with 74 reported in 2024 and 13 confirmed so far in 2025, according to the country’s polio eradication program. The illegal sale of hygiene supplies meant to support such campaigns raises serious concerns about resource mismanagement and corruption.

“This case is being handled in accordance with proper legal procedures,” said Humayun Khan, Circle Officer at the KP Anti-Corruption Department. “The investigation is ongoing and will take time.”