Uzbekistan’s foreign minister visits Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov, will visit Pakistan on 9-10 March 2021.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold consultations with his counterpart Kamilov, covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

Consistent with the leadership’s vision, Pakistan’s focus would be on building an enhanced economic partnership centered on peace, development and connectivity.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. These linkages provide a strong foundation for increased bilateral cooperation in myriad fields. Both countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at the UN, OIC, ECO and SCO.

The two countries are also closely cooperating to enhance regional connectivity, especially by early construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Mr. Razzak Dawood, visited Tashkent on 1-3 February 2021. During the visit, a Roadmap on construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project was signed by the three countries.

The visit of Uzbek foreign minister will add to the momentum created by the recent high-level bilateral interactions and provide an opportunity to further strengthen and deepen the existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.