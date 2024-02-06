Search

CJCSC Gen Sahir unveils Al-Fatah-II Missile at World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia 

05:34 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has inaugurated Pakistan’s Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabi. 

The event is organized by the General Authority for Military Industries and it will continue until Feb 8. It will showcase the future of defense through technological developments from around the globe. 

CJCSC also called on Saudi Arabia Minister of Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to discuss strategic and security issues and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries. 

He also held meetings with General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff KSA and Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah AL-Muter, Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces, KSA.

Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

