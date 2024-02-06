CJCSC Gen Sahir unveils Al-Fatah-II Missile at World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia 

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has inaugurated Pakistan’s Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabi.
The event is organized by the General Authority for Military Industries and it will continue until Feb 8. It will showcase the future of defense through technological developments from around the globe.
CJCSC also called on Saudi Arabia Minister of Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to discuss strategic and security issues and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
He also held meetings with General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff KSA and Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah AL-Muter, Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces, KSA.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 6, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
