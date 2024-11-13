Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rain threatens first T20 match between Pakistan, Australia in Brisbane

The T20 series between Pakistan and Australia is set to begin tomorrow, but there’s disappointing news for cricket fans ahead of the first match.

The first T20 match of the 3-match series between the Kangaroos and the Green Shirts is scheduled to be played tomorrow in Brisbane, but there is a risk it may be affected by rain.

The first T20 between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for 1:00pm Pakistan time tomorrow.

The Brisbane Meteorological Department has forecast rain starting at 1:00pm, with a chance of rain throughout the day and light winds expected.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in the ODI series.

Pakistan stun Australia to claim First ODI Series Victory in over Two Decades

