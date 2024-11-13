Sindh approves Pakistan’s first transgender education policy to ensure equal opportunities in schools

KARACHI – Under the chairmanship of Sindh’s Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, a draft of Pakistan’s first “Transgender Education Policy” has been approved.

The policy includes provisions to add a transgender category on school and college admission forms, alongside male and female categories, and to allocate quotas during teacher recruitment for transgender individuals.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Chief Executive Advisor Fauzia Khan, Director of Non-Formal Education Abdul Jabbar Mari, Deputy Director Atif Waghio, and other officials. The meeting was informed that, according to the 2023 census, there are 20,331 transgender individuals in Pakistan, with 4,222 in Sindh.

It was further shared that according to the non-governmental organization “Charity Trans Action Pakistan,” the transgender population is approximately 250,000. Additionally, a U.S. Aid report revealed that 42% of this community is minimally educated, and 40% lack access to education.

Based on research conducted with representatives from the transgender community, it was revealed that there are 22,065 transgender individuals in Sindh. The meeting was informed that assistance from transgender advocates was crucial in drafting the policy.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah expressed that transgender individuals in Pakistan face significant challenges in education due to social discrimination, mistreatment, and rejection, which hinder their access to education.

He noted that education expenses are often difficult to meet, as transgender individuals generally do not have access to better job opportunities, and fear of harassment in educational institutions discourages them from pursuing education.

He also highlighted that no specific curriculum currently exists to meet the needs of transgender individuals. Minister Shah clarified that the policy will help create a special environment in schools and non-formal education training centers for transgender individuals.

The policy is designed to address the safety, identity, and educational needs of transgender people, and it will include training for teachers to raise awareness of transgender students’ identities, psychological needs, and educational challenges. The draft policy also suggests including skill development programs for transgender individuals to achieve more effective outcomes.

The education minister emphasized the promotion of an anti-harassment environment for transgender students in educational institutions. After the approval of the policy draft, an awareness campaign will be launched to educate the public about the rights and equal opportunities of transgender individuals.

He stressed that through education, transgender individuals will gain dignified employment opportunities, which will not only ease their educational journey but also increase societal awareness.

Minister Shah said that after the cabinet legally approves the policy, campaigns will be launched across TV, radio, social media, and newspapers to raise awareness about the importance of educating transgender children.