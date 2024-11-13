Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

After Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik, another celebrity’s obscene video leaked online

Social media is abuzz with discussions surrounding a new viral video allegedly linked to Lydia Onic, a well-known Indonesian celebrity. This marks the third “explicit” video involving a social media influencer, following the leaked videos of Pakistani TikTokers Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik.

Previously, Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik were at the center of controversy when their private videos were leaked online and quickly went viral.

The latest video, which has caused a stir, is said to feature a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Lydia Onic. This has sparked intense curiosity, with many people searching for more information about the video and Lydia’s involvement. Explicit links to the video are circulating on social media.

Lydia Onic, whose real name is Lydia Setiawan, is a well-established figure in the e-sports and gaming world. She has built a strong reputation as a professional gamer and content creator, with a significant following on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). As a brand ambassador for ONIC Esports, Lydia has amassed over 1 million Instagram followers.

Despite her success in gaming, the recent video controversy has shifted the focus to her personal life. The incident has drawn attention for reasons unrelated to her professional accomplishments, leading to widespread speculation and privacy concerns on social media.

The situation has sparked a wave of comments and reposts, with many fans awaiting an official response from Lydia Onic.

Imsha Rehman, following the privacy breach and online trolling, deactivated her social media accounts. Similarly, Minahil Malik, after her own video controversy, claimed that her viral footage was a “fake” video.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

