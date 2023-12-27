PAKvAUS: Pakistan make comeback in second Test as Aussies all out for 318 at lunch

MELBOURNE – Despite having the first loss in a crucial Test, Team Pakistan held their nerves and dismissed the hosts for 318 at lunch in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Day 2 of the penultimate Test started with Australia batting at 187-3 after a rain-hit opening day but Men in Green made a comeback in the game.

Visitors removed Travis Head (17), Marnus Labuschagne (63), Alex Carey (four), Mitchell Starc (nine), Mitchell Marsh (41) and Pat Cummins (13), and Nathan Lyon (eight) on the second morning.

The young sensation Aamer Jamal remains in the limelight for exceptional figures of 3-64.

Rain interfered with the action at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Pakistan and Australia faced each other for the second Test of the three-match series. Pakistan bowlers struck thrice to avoid significant damage, countering the solid start by David Warner and Usman Khawaja.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan opted to field first in Boxing Day Test, banking on overcast conditions to favour their seam bowling attack. Shaheen Shah Afridi opened the bowling alongside fellow left-handed pacer Mir Hamza.

Warner was given a new life when Abdullah Shafique dropped him at first slip off Shaheen’s bowling in just the third over of the game. The first-wicket stand between Warner and Usman Khawaja yielded 90 runs.

Salman Ali Agha provided the first breakthrough for Pakistan as Warner was caught at first slip by Babar Azam on the stroke of lunch. Warner, riding on the back of a match-winning century at Perth, returned to the pavilion after scoring 38 from 83, including three fours.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith replaced the opening duo on the crease. The two saw off the second session of the day, with the Pakistan pace attack looking to make the most of the increasingly bleak conditions as dark clouds loomed over the MCG. Hasan and Shaheen worked in tandem to mount pressure on the home side, bowling three maidens in a row at one point.

Soon after, rain enforced an early tea and play was suspended owing to weather conditions. Australia ended the session at 114-2 in 42.4 overs.

Shaheen returned with the ball once play resumed and trapped Smith LBW, but the decision was overturned after a successful review by the batter. Eventually, Aamir Jamal provided the much-needed breakthrough, cutting short the gritty 46-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne, as the former was caught behind after edging the ball. Smith walked back after scoring 26 from 75, including two boundaries.

Travis Head (nine not out, 19b, 1x4) replaced Smith on the crease. Batting alongside Labuschagne, he helped Australia get to 187-3 in 66 overs by stumps. Labuschagne (44 not out, 120b, 3x4s) will face the first ball on the second day.

Pakistan vs Australia Test squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood