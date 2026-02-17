Peshawar-Islamabad M-1, M-14 Motorways closed amid PTI Protests

ISLAMABAD – Protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists have brought key motorways to a standstill and intensified concerns over the health of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remained in jail for an extended period.

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) reported that the Peshawar-Islamabad (M-1) motorway is completely blocked in both directions from Sawabi Interchange to Burhan Interchange, while Mardan-Rashkai Interchange is also closed.

صوابی موٹروے انٹرچینج پر پی ٹی آئی کا دھرنا چوتھے روز بھی جاری#ImranKhanHealthEmergency pic.twitter.com/ChcuMPFiiH — عمر علی🇧🇫🇵🇰🇪🇭 (@Umer_Ali333) February 16, 2026

M-14 motorway, also known as the western route of CPEC, is blocked from Yark Interchange near Dera Ismail Khan to the CPEC Interchange at Isa Khel. Authorities are urging commuters to take GT Road as an alternative route.

The protests escalate situation that began yesterday when PTI workers staged a sit-in on the motorway at Sawabi, effectively halting traffic to Islamabad. Other routes from Dera Ismail Khan to Punjab, including Bhakkar Road, Qureshi Mor, Chashma Road, and CPEC Road, are also affected by ongoing demonstrations.

In the capital, Islamabad police have filed a case against 55 individuals, including seven PTI parliamentarians, for protesting in the Red Zone and allegedly threatening police officers with serious consequences. The case, registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Secretariat Police Station, alleges that on February 15, PTI parliamentarians and supporters were protesting in front of the Parliament Lodges and Parliament House, issuing life-threatening warnings to officers on duty.

Police said the protesters, numbering around 50–55, were armed with sticks, firearms, and other objects. Four individuals arrested in connection with the demonstration have been presented before an Anti-Terrorism Court, which granted a five-day physical remand.

Amid tensions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi declared that Imran Khan has a constitutional and legal right to receive treatment under the supervision of his personal doctors, in the presence of his family, and in top medical facilities. He emphasized that Khan is no ordinary prisoner but the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Speaking outside Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, Afridi criticized the authorities for denying Khan access to his family and personal physicians, calling it a violation of Supreme Court orders. He warned that any attempt by the government to escalate unrest will be its responsibility. Afridi defended PTI workers, saying their protests have been peaceful, lawful, and limited to parliamentarians following Khan’s instructions. He stressed that PTI is an organized political party, not a mob, and any future protests will be guided only by leaders designated by Khan.