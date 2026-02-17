PM Shehbaz Sharif’s German fluency skills leave Austrian Leadership Impressed

ISLAMABAD – A rare moment of diplomacy as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, known for his multilingual prowess, addressed Austrian leaders in flawless German. Austrian Chancellor himself was visibly impressed, sharing the remarkable moment on social media.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker shared clip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivering remarks in fluent German, praising Pakistani leader’s impressive command of the language. The moment took social media by storm, highlighting the warm and cordial exchange between the two leaders.

@murtazaviews Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke in German during a delegation-level meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. It is being described as the first time a Pakistani prime minister has delivered remarks in a foreign language during an official visit abroad. ♬ original sound – Murtaza Ali Shah

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his high-profile official visit to Austria before arriving in the United Kingdom, where he was warmly welcomed at Luton Airport by Pakistan’s High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal and other diplomatic officials.

During the Vienna meeting, PM Sharif and Austrian Chancellor agreed to strengthen bilateral ties like never before. Discussions spanned trade, investment, and information technology, with both leaders vowing to expedite memoranda of understanding across key sectors.