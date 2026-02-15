Pm Shehbaz Flies To Vienna To Mark 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With Austria

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake high-profile official visit to Vienna, Austria, on 15–16 February 2026, at invitation of Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker. His visit to Central European nation coincides with completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Austria, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch are with PM for the landmark visit.

During visit, Sharif will hold bilateral talks with his Austrian counterpart, with both leaders expected to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Austria relations, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, and collaboration at multilateral forums. The discussions are anticipated to chart a forward-looking roadmap for enhanced partnership.

Adding strong economic dimension to the visit, PM will chair meeting of Pakistan–Austria Business Forum, organised by Austrian Economic Chamber, aimed at unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment, and private-sector collaboration. He will also visit key multilateral organisations based in Vienna, reinforcing Pakistan’s engagement with the global diplomatic and development architecture.

Islamabad and Vienna share cordial and friendly relations, rooted in mutual respect and common values of dialogue and cooperation. Both countries remain committed to an international order based on the principles of the United Nations Charter, multilateralism, and respect for international la, principles that continue to guide their expanding bilateral and global cooperation.