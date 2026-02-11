PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Austria, UK, and US with top delegation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake a series of high-profile foreign visits, with a packed schedule in the coming weeks.

PM Sharif will first fly to Vienna, Austria, on February 15–16, where he is expected to hold crucial talks with the Austrian leadership. These discussions are being closely watched for potential strategic and economic agreements.

After his Vienna visit, PM will make a two-day private trip to London, further strengthening ties with British counterparts before heading to the United States. On February 18, Shehbaz Sharif will depart London for Washington, in what is being described as a “pivotal diplomatic engagement.”

In Washington, the Prime Minister is slated to attend the Board of Peace meeting on February 19, signaling Pakistan’s active role on the global peace stage. A bilateral meeting with the U.S. President is expected on February 20, a development that analysts say could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif will be a high-level delegation of senior officials and dignitaries, underscoring the significance of these engagements. Diplomats and political analysts alike are watching closely, calling this a defining moment in Pakistan’s foreign policy agenda.