Sara Sharif’s father takes responsibility for her death

LONDON – Irfan Sharif, the father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, has admitted responsibility for his daughter’s murder.

According to British media, Sara’s body was found at her home in Woking on August 10 last year.

Initially, Irfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik denied involvement in the murder.

British Deputy Superintendent Mark Chapman stated that the three suspects left for Pakistan just hours before Sara’s body was found, and her father had reported her death to emergency services from Pakistan.

Following this, the UK contacted Pakistan to request the suspects’ arrest. A month later, upon their return to the UK, the three were detained directly from the plane.

Mark Chapman added that Sara’s post-mortem report revealed old injuries on her body, prompting a change in the investigation’s direction.

The court was informed that Sara, under the age of two, had been subjected to severe abuse.

During cross-examination, Irfan Sharif admitted, “Sara died because of me.”

He acknowledged that he stands by every word he said on the phone from Pakistan and what he wrote in his note.

It’s worth noting that after fleeing to Pakistan, Irfan had called Surrey Police, stating he had excessively punished his daughter for misbehavior, leading to her death.

Previously, Irfan had attempted to blame his wife and Sara’s stepmother, Batool, for his daughter’s death.