Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sara Sharif’s father takes responsibility for her death

Sara Sharifs Father Takes Responsibility For Her Death

LONDON – Irfan Sharif, the father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, has admitted responsibility for his daughter’s murder.

According to British media, Sara’s body was found at her home in Woking on August 10 last year.

Initially, Irfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik denied involvement in the murder.

British Deputy Superintendent Mark Chapman stated that the three suspects left for Pakistan just hours before Sara’s body was found, and her father had reported her death to emergency services from Pakistan.

Following this, the UK contacted Pakistan to request the suspects’ arrest. A month later, upon their return to the UK, the three were detained directly from the plane.

Mark Chapman added that Sara’s post-mortem report revealed old injuries on her body, prompting a change in the investigation’s direction.

The court was informed that Sara, under the age of two, had been subjected to severe abuse.

During cross-examination, Irfan Sharif admitted, “Sara died because of me.”

He acknowledged that he stands by every word he said on the phone from Pakistan and what he wrote in his note.

It’s worth noting that after fleeing to Pakistan, Irfan had called Surrey Police, stating he had excessively punished his daughter for misbehavior, leading to her death.

Previously, Irfan had attempted to blame his wife and Sara’s stepmother, Batool, for his daughter’s death.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.30 279
Euro EUR 295.4 298.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.8 359.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 182.64 184.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.7 202.1
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 315.3 318.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search